Gaurs Group to invest ₹1,400 cr to build project near Yamuna Expressway

Realty firm Gaurs Group will invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop a housing project in the Yamuna Expressway region, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, as part of its expansion plan.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it has acquired 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop a premium residential project.
Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market, will invest about Rs 1,400 crore to build this project, it added.
"With the imminent operationalisation of the airport, this region is set for exponential growth. Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.
Gaurs Group has already developed a 150-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway, and it is looking for more land parcels, said Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group.
Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.
The Group has diversified into education, sports, and solar energy sectors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
