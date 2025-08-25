Home / Companies / News / Gaurs Group to invest ₹1,400 cr to build project near Yamuna Expressway

Gaurs Group to invest ₹1,400 cr to build project near Yamuna Expressway

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has acquired 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop a premium residential project

real estate, realty firms
Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Gaurs Group will invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop a housing project in the Yamuna Expressway region, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has acquired 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop a premium residential project.

Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market, will invest about Rs 1,400 crore to build this project, it added.

"With the imminent operationalisation of the airport, this region is set for exponential growth. Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

Gaurs Group has already developed a 150-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway, and it is looking for more land parcels, said Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group.

Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.

The Group has diversified into education, sports, and solar energy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC gets Rs 3,700 cr-order from Rajasthan govt to build mixed-use project

Flipkart hires 220,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Ireda aims ₹8,200 cr revenue for FY26 in MoU with renewable energy ministry

Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as CEO of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank

Sellwin Traders signs agreement to acquire 60% stake in Shivam Contracting

Topics :Real Estate yamuna expressway

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story