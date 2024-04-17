Home / Companies / News / Power Grid Corp board approves plan to raise Rs 12,000 cr via bonds

Power Grid Corp board approves plan to raise Rs 12,000 cr via bonds

Power Grid Corporation is the country's largest electric power transmission utility. It operates 86 per cent of Inter-Regional networks

It is engaged in the bulk transmission of power across states in the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 through the issuance of bonds in one or more tranches in 2024-25.

"Committee of Directors for Bonds in their meeting held on today i.e. on 17th April 2024 has approved the raising of Bonds as Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable Powergrid Bonds Issue(s) during FY 2024-25 in one or more tranches/series up to Rs 12,000 crore," a BSE filing said.

Power Grid

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

