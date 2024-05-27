JM Financial ARC's capital adequacy falls below regulatory requirements

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd’s (JMFARC) capital adequacy fell below regulatory requirements following a provision of Rs 846.86 crore for expected credit loss on distressed loans in FY24.

The existing shareholders, including promoter JM Financial Ltd, will infuse up to Rs 1,000 crore in equity to shore up capital to meet regulatory norms and support business growth, according to JM Financial’s earnings filing with the stock exchanges.

The ARC’s capital adequacy ratio fell to 2.91 per cent in March 2024 from 24.67 per cent in March 2023. ARCs have to maintain at least a 15 per cent capital adequacy ratio (CAR). The ARC’s net loss for FY24 widened to Rs 942.42 crore from a loss of Rs 154.93 crore in FY23.

The company has recognised expected credit loss aggregating Rs 846.86 crore on fair valuation of investments in trusts and loans due to change in resolution strategy and events subsequent to the balance sheet date, according to notes to the ARC’s profit and loss statement (FY24).





The company declined to comment on queries from Business Standard relating to provision and fundraising to meet capital adequacy norms.

As a consequence of provisioning, the company’s (JMFARC) net worth eroded to Rs 592 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 1,533 crore as of March 31, 2023. Its capital adequacy ratio also fell below the regulatory threshold and led to an increase in financial leverage, rating agency ICRA said on the ARC's FY24 performance.

The ARC plans to raise equity capital up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue. Out of which, JM Financial Ltd, which holds a 53.6 per cent stake in the ARC, will contribute up to Rs 536 crore, and JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd will contribute up to Rs 100 crore in the rights issue.

The board of ARC has already approved the fundraising plan.

The assets under management (AUM) of ARC rose by seven per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 14,500 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 13,558 crore a year ago. The AUM was Rs 10,936 crore in March 2022, according to JM Financial's analyst presentation.

JM Financial ARC’s cumulative recoveries stood at Rs 2,855 crore in FY24. These recoveries are through sale of assets, settlements, and proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The company follows a co-investment model with strategic partners and financial investors, including distressed funds. The aim is to complete the process of resolution of accounts which are in an advanced stage and also find value in portfolio companies.

The ARC was confident about meeting its obligations considering the above equity infusion and realisation from the existing assets, the note of accounts of JM Financial ARC observed.

There would be no impact on the "going concern" principle of the company in the foreseeable future. The company would continue to operate its business in the normal course, JM Financial ARC said.