JNPA eyes Vadhvan port for next phase of growth as it nears 12 mn TEUs

The project will feature nine terminals with a total quay length of around 9 km. Four terminals are expected to become operational within the next five years. Importantly, Dayal stressed that Vadhvan will not cannibalise JNPA’s cargo. “This 25 million TEU capacity will be achieved in the next 10 or more years. By that time, the cargo volumes for India would rise manifold,” he said. “JNPA will work at its full capacity, and the remaining cargo will be handled by the Vadhvan port,” he said.