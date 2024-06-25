JPMorgan India Bank CEO Prabdev Singh quits before end of term: Report

By Saikat Das



Prabdev Singh, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bank in India, has stepped down before the end of his term.

Pranav Chawda, head of commercial banking for India, will expand his current responsibilities to become the head of India Corporate Banking and can confirm that PD Singh is ​leaving the firm, a JPMorgan representative said by email in response to queries from Bloomberg News.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Singh, popularly known as PD, had received regulatory approval in January 2023 for a three-year term as CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank India. He had replaced Madhav Kalyan who — in October 2022 — was named head of payments for Asia Pacific.