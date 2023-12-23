Home / Companies / News / JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

On Friday, RINL said JSPL will provide working capital support or raw material supply of Rs 800-900 crore under a pact signed between the companies

JSPL ramped up the capacity of its plant in Angul
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jindal Steel Power Ltd on Saturday said its partnership with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd will ensure the supply of liquid steel to its upcoming hot strip mill at Angul in Odisha.

In a statement, JSPL said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RINL for the operationalisation of the latter's blast furnace-3 (BF-3).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The tie-up with RINL will release additional liquid steel for slab casting and onward rolling into hot rolled coils from JSPL's upcoming state-of-the-art hot strip mill at Angul which is slated for commissioning soon," it said.

The blast furnace BF-3 at the RINL plant in Visakhapatnam has been closed since January 2021. The restart of the BF-3 is planned for December 30, 2023, at a capacity of 2 lakh tonnes of hot metal per month.

"We extend wishes to the management and employees of RINL for embarking on this partnership," JSPL Managing Director (MD) Bimlendra Jha said.

On Friday, RINL said JSPL will provide working capital support or raw material supply of Rs 800-900 crore under a pact signed between the companies.

In return, RINL will ensure the supply of 90,000 tonnes of cast blooms to the private steel company, JSPL said in a statement.

JSPL ramped up the capacity of its plant in Angul, Odisha to 11.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing 5.6 MTPA.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top six steel manufacturing companies in India. There are three blast furnaces of 2.5 million tonne (MT) each at its plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read

JSPL promoter Naveen Jindal explores potential $3 billion funding

JSP to make Angul facility India's largest single-location steel plant: MD

Vizag Steel Plant forges deal with JSPL for Rs 900 cr working capital

How steelmakers are turning up heat in furnaces for the war on emission

Graves a barrier for Jindal's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine

Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in TN

Tesla to recall over 120,000 vehicles in US: Road safety regulator

Nike forecast cut rattles sportswear stocks as consumer spending stumbles

Tencent leads $80 billion rout as China gaming curbs revive crackdown fears

Maruti Suzuki to set up second JIM in Haryana, boosting skills training

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSPL unit at AngulJSPLRINLJindal Steel and Powersteelmakers

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story