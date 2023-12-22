Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki to set up second JIM in Haryana, boosting skills training

Maruti Suzuki to set up second JIM in Haryana, boosting skills training

Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of Rs 5.8 crore, the auto major said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Haryana government to set up second Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in the state.

The new institute would come up at Kansala in Rohtak, Haryana and will be operational next year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Spread over five acres, the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of Rs 5.8 crore, the auto major said in a statement.

The Haryana government has provided the land and building for the JIM, Kansala, while the company will provide equipment, training modules, trained teachers, and will manage this institute for 15 years, it added.

"The Indian passenger vehicle industry is now world's third largest and growing. It is our responsibility to prepare human capacity corresponding to manufacturing capacity to meet this growth," MSI Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti stated.

Skilling youth with industry ready skills will help in realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

MSI currently has three JIMs -- two in Gujarat and one in Haryana. The second institute at Rohtak would take the total tally of such institutes to four in the country.

Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

DIAL says its excess baggage service has helped passengers save Rs 7 crore

London-bound British Airways flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

NFRA's points irregularities in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Fairfax Financial pares 5.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs 1,198 crore

Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maruti Suzuki IndiaHaryanaSkill Training

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story