JSW Energy arm bags 700 MW solar project from NTPC; capacity up at 13.3 GW

The company's current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24

JSW Energy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
JSW Energy on Saturday said that its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of award from NTPC for setting up a 700 MW solar project.

With the latest project win, JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 13.3 GW of which 3.1 GW is solar power, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received Letter of Award for setting up a 700 MW ISTS connected Solar Power Project from NTPC Limited.
 

The company's current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24.

The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

Topics :JSW Energyrenewable energyNTPCsolar power projects

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

