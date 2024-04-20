Home / Companies / News / Food delivery firm Zomato gets Rs 11.82 crore GST related tax demand notice

Food delivery firm Zomato gets Rs 11.82 crore GST related tax demand notice

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a tax demand and penalty order of Rs 11.82 crore related to GST on export services provided to its subsidiaries located outside India from July 2017 to March 2021.

The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram, raising the GST demand of Rs 5,90,94,889, with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of Rs 5,90,94,889.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato stated in a regulatory filing late evening on Friday.

It informed that the demand order has been received, "confirming demand of GST on export services provided by the company to its subsidiaries located outside India during the period July 2017 to March 2021 by upholding that such services do not fulfil the conditions for the supply to qualify as export of service under GST".

"The company, in its response to the show cause notice, had clarified on the allegations, along with supporting documents and judicial precedents, which appears not to have been appreciated by the authorities while passing the order," it added.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

