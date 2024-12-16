Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Energy gets RE projects, achieves total locked-in capacity of 20 GW

The company's step-down subsidiaries have executed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with DCM Shriram Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd for the supply of renewable energy

JSW Energy aims to achieve 10 GW operational capacity by FY 2025 and currently has 7.7 GW of operational capacity spread across thermal, hydro and renewable energy | Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
JSW Energy on Monday said it has secured multiple renewable energy projects in the commercial and industrial power market, achieving a total locked-in generation capacity of 20 GW.

The company's locked-in renewable energy commercial and industrial (C&I) capacity stood at 3.1 GW, which includes 2,654 MW of JSW group captive capacity and 445 MW of third-party C&I capacity, a JSW Energy statement said.

Currently, the operational C&I capacity of the company stood at 488 MW, it informed.

The company's step-down subsidiaries have executed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with DCM Shriram Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd for the supply of renewable energy.

These strategic partnerships underscore the company's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 20 GW.

"I am pleased to share that JSW Energy has reached the milestone of being a 20 GW generation platform," Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said.

JSW Energy aims to achieve 10 GW operational capacity by FY 2025 and currently has 7.7 GW of operational capacity spread across thermal, hydro and renewable energy.

The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

