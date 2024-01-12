Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant: Report

JSW Energy proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant: Report

In a letter, JSW Energy has asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project

Reuters NEW DELHI

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JSW Energy has proposed to top a bid by Adani Power, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, for a thermal power plant, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as India looks to drum up investment in coal-fired power.

The tussle for the 1,980-megawatt plant in central India, ensnared in insolvency proceedings, comes after the power minister called last November for more private investment to meet a dramatic rise in electricity demand.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a letter, JSW Energy has asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project, said the sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

JSW has offered a better value than Adani's bid, added the sources, who are aware of the letter, which has not been previously reported.

"Adani Power, with its revised offer, looked the best suitor so far," one of the officials said.

The official was referring to a bid of Rs 4,100 crore ($494 million) the company made last month, just as the insolvency court prepared to give final clearance to another bid from the lenders to the project.

Adani Power's bid, an increase from a previous offer of 29.5 billion rupees, exceeds the bid of Rs 3,020 crore made in December 2022 by state-run lenders Power Finance Corp (PFC) and REC Ltd.

Adani Power did not respond to Reuters' query while a spokesperson for JSW Energy did not offer comment.

Private investments in coal-based power in India started dwindling after 2018, hit by lower demand and an ambitious national thrust in renewable energy.

Now the Amarkantak project goes up for a fresh auction ordered by the insolvency court, which has limited participation only to those who had put in financial bids.

Adani Power's revised bid will form the base price for the auction, the two sources said.

JSW, which had not put in a financial bid despite submitting an expression of interest early in the insolvency process, was excluded from the auction and is now seeking court permission to join it.

Reuters could not determine how much JSW intended to bid for the partly operational project, which belongs to insolvent industrial group Lanco and is located in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

It is one of many distressed coal-fired private power stations mired in insolvency proceedings in recent years as owners did not have fuel supplies or the funds to complete them.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

RIL launches Graduate Engineer Trainee programme, to hire engineers

Bhushan Steel bank case: ED nabs 5 persons for alleged Rs 56,000 cr fraud

After world's largest office, Gujarat to host India's 'biggest mall'

NCLT sanctions merger of Tata Metaliks into its parent Tata Steel

Debt-laden Vedanta cut to selective default by S&P after debt extension

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSW EnergyJSW GroupAdani GroupAdani Powercoal policycoal industrycoal projects

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story