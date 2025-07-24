Coca-Cola, Bhartiya family likely to consider listing HCCB in India

American beverage major Coca-Cola Company and its local partner, the Bhartiya family, may look at listing Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in India and will not hold a majority stake in the bottling company in the next five years, according to a source in the know.

The source said, as per the plan, going forward, the Bhartiya family becomes the reference and controlling shareholder of the business. “They are not, by any means, a passive financial investor or a passive strategic investor, and that’s not what Coca-Cola Company was looking for here,” the source said.

On HCCB possibly going for a listing in the coming years, the source added, “There's certainly been no explicit confirmation of the intention to proceed with an IPO, but that's an obvious possibility.”

In December last year, the Jubilant Bhartia Group, through Jubilant Beverages, announced that it would acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings—the parent company of the local bottling companies—at a valuation of Rs 12,000 crore. While Coca-Cola still remains the majority shareholder, the Atlanta-based beverage major's strategy is to refranchise its bottling operations globally as part of its asset-light model across the world. Rothschild & Co advised Coca-Cola on this transaction, which concluded this month. "We started the process of reaching out to a number of potential Indian family partners that we thought would be fit-for-purpose partners in late 2023 and conducted a competitive process. What was initially a competitive process among several of those eventually led, in September 2024, to an exclusive dialogue with the Bhartiya family, which led to the signing of the transaction," Akeel Sachak, partner and global head of consumer, Rothschild & Co, said at a roundtable.