Torrent in talks to acquire L&T thermal unit in $1 billion deal: Report

Torrent Power Ltd. is in talks to buy the thermal business unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for about $1 billion including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Both companies are working with advisers on the potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A disposal would help L&T raise cash to reduce its debt, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the potential transaction may change, the people said, adding that talks could also fall apart and other bidders might emerge.

A representative for L&T declined to comment, while Torrent Power didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.