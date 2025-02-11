JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal unveils Rs 1.2 trn investment plan for Karnataka

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday reaffirmed the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Karnataka, announcing an investment of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the state at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit.

The investment, spanning steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and paints, aims to bolster Karnataka’s industrial and economic landscape while creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said:

“I am proud to announce that today we are signing an MoU of Rs 1 lakh crore, and including the ongoing investments, JSW will be investing close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in this state of Karnataka over the next few years, which will provide thousands of employment opportunities in the state. As a long-term investor in Karnataka, I can confidently say that this state offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to thrive.”

Highlighting Karnataka as his karmabhoomi, Jindal underscored JSW’s long-standing partnership with the state, where the group has already invested over Rs 1.2 lakh crore and created more than 100,000 jobs. He credited Karnataka’s progressive governance, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies for making it an ideal destination for business growth.

The key investments announced by JSW include:

Steel: Rs 43,000 crore investment to expand Vijayanagar into the world’s largest and most advanced steel plant, incorporating AI, robotics, and top-quality electrical steel production.

Energy: Rs 56,000 crore investment in renewable energy, accelerating Karnataka’s transition to solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

Infrastructure: Rs 4,350 crore allocated for enhancing Mangalore port capacity and establishing a 30 MTPA port at Keni village.

Cement: Rs 950 crore investment to expand JSW Cement’s capacity in Karnataka by 4 MTPA, strengthening eco-friendly and high-strength cement production.

Paints: Rs 500 crore investment to double JSW Paints’ Karnataka capacity from 1.6 lakh KL to 3 lakh KL.

Beyond industry, JSW Group said it continues its commitment to Karnataka’s socio-economic development through initiatives in sports, heritage conservation, and community welfare. Jindal highlighted JSW Foundation’s contributions in education, healthcare, skill development, and the environment, as well as efforts to enhance Hampi’s global appeal with the Hampi by Night project and Hampi Art Labs.

Jindal concluded, saying: “Make in Karnataka, Make for India, Make for the World.”

He said JSW Group’s vision remains focused on driving Karnataka’s growth as a global industrial powerhouse.