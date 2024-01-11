JSW Group ties up with Finland-based Coolbrook for low-carbon emission tech

JSW Group on Thursday said it has partnered with Finland-based firm Coolbrook to implement a low carbon emission technology at its Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka.

In a statement, JSW Group said the partnership follows Coolbrook's successful completion of the first phase of large-scale pilot tests for RotoDynamic Technology at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands in 2023.

"This strategic partnership will focus on implementing Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) Technology at JSW's manufacturing sites at Vijayanagar Works in Karnataka with the primary goal of achieving low CO2 emissions in steel and cement production," it said.

The RDH technology utilises renewable electricity to power high-temperature industrial processes in steel and cement production, significantly reducing the need to burn fossil fuels, JSW Group said.

"Deployment of RDH Technology is expected to have a sizeable impact on the decarbonisation of the group's manufacturing process," P K Murugan, President at JSW Steel Vijayanagar and Salem Works, said.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook, said the company's "patented electric technology enables significant decarbonisation in steel production by reducing the need to burn fossil fuels."



Diversified $ 23 billion JSW Group has a presence in sectors like energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.