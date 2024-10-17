Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ganguly, who joined Delhi Capitals as an advisor in 2019, will now oversee all the cricketing properties of JSW Sports

Saurav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:25 PM IST
Former Indian captain and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) chief Saurav Ganguly assumed a new role on Thursday, October 17, as he is now the new director of cricket of Jindal South West (JSW) Sports. Ganguly, who joined Delhi Capitals as an advisor in 2019, will now oversee all the cricketing properties of JSW Sports, which include the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL and WPL, along with Pretoria Capitals in the SAT20 League.
 
After the official announcement, Ganguly said, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally, which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects.”
 

Meanwhile, Parth Jindal, the founder of JSW Sports, after appointing Ganguly as the director of sports, said, “I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket, and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as director.”

IPL 2025 auction: Pant set to be Delhi Capitals top retainee
 
Delhi Capitals' IPL and WPL teams to be managed in rotation
 
The management of cricket operations for the Delhi Capitals' men's and women's teams in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be governed by a two-year rotational policy between their co-owners, GMR Group and JSW Group.
 
For the next two years, the GMR Group will oversee the Delhi Capitals’ operations in the IPL, while JSW Sports will manage the team’s participation in the WPL. In 2027, the roles will reverse, with JSW Sports taking over the management of the men's team.

However, the day-to-day business operations of the franchise will remain under the purview of the Delhi Capitals' management team. Key decisions, such as auction strategies, captaincy, player releases, and retentions, will be made by the Delhi Capitals' board, with mutual input from the senior leadership of both groups.
 
The GMR Group, one of the original franchise owners, previously named Delhi Daredevils, entered a 50-50 partnership with JSW Sports in 2018, after which the team was rebranded as Delhi Capitals.

(With PTI Inputs)


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

