Kunal Kamra 'accepts' Bhavish Aggarwal's job offer amid Ola service row

Following his ongoing social media exchanges with Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, comedian Kunal Kamra may now be officially associated with the company. In a tweet, Kamra remarked he “looked forward to joining” Ola Electric after receiving a “job offer” from Aggarwal.

Kamra recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he already feels like an “Ola employee” due to the constant tagging of customer complaints. He even proposed a service improvement plan for Ola in a lighthearted tweet.

In his post, Kamra said, “I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA…After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining.”

Kamra’s latest criticism of Ola Electric came just days after he called on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to address issues faced by Indian customers with Ola’s electric scooters.

The exchange between Aggarwal and Kamra began earlier this month when Kamra highlighted issues with Ola’s scooter service quality, sharing images of crowded service centres and claiming there was a shortage of qualified technicians.

Kamra’s action plan for Ola’s scooter service

Kamra presented several “action points” he believes Ola could implement to enhance customer experience:

More From This Section

>7-day repair commitment: Kamra urged Ola to complete scooter repairs within seven business days of a service request at an authorised centre.

> Compensation for delays: For delays beyond seven days, he recommended that Ola provide either a temporary replacement scooter or a daily reimbursement of Rs 500 for transport costs until repairs are completed. He also proposed an additional Rs 500 for each day of delay, up to a maximum of Rs 50,000.

> Insurance coverage: Kamra suggested Ola provide two types of insurance with each scooter: one covering the scooter itself and a complimentary service-specific policy.

Social media clash over Ola’s service quality

Earlier, Kamra shared images from Ola service centres, alleging the company had hired bouncers to manage crowds. In response to Kamra’s critiques, Aggarwal invited Kamra to join Ola, saying, “Since you care so much…come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.”

Kamra responded by sharing a clip from one of his shows, with applause from the audience, and referred to Aggarwal as “arrogant and substandard.”

Kamra challenged Aggarwal to offer full refunds to dissatisfied customers who purchased an Ola electric vehicle within the past four months, saying, “Show your customers that you truly care.” Aggarwal countered, explaining that Ola already has initiatives to support customers experiencing service delays.

Amid these exchanges, Ola customers chimed in on social media, sharing their own service issues and urging Aggarwal to address them.