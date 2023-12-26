Home / Companies / News / JSW Renew Energy commissions 51 MW wind energy capacity in Tamil Nadu

JSW Renew Energy commissions 51 MW wind energy capacity in Tamil Nadu

The project has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India for 25 years. The firm has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030

JSW Energy said it has set a target for a 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
JSW Renew Energy has commissioned the first phase of 51 MW capacity of its 810 MW wind energy project in Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project has a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 25 years, the statement said.

JSW Renew Energy Ltd, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has started phase-wise commissioning of the 810 MW (Inter State Transmission System) ISTS-connected wind power project awarded under SECI tranche IX in Tamil Nadu with commissioning of the first phase of 51 MW, as per the statement.

With this, the total current installed capacity has gone up to 6,822 MW while the under-construction capacity stands at 2,969 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12 months, it said.

JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and CEO Prashant Jain said, "We are happy to announce that we have started commissioning the SECI-IX wind project which is the first and largest greenfield wind capacity bagged by the company. With this, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve targeted 10 GW generation capacity by the end of CY2024."

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.

With a total capacity of 9.8 GW, the company is well placed to achieve its near-term target of 10 GW by 2025, the statement said.

In addition, the company has locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of a battery energy storage system and a hydro-pumped storage project, it said.

JSW Energy said it has set a target for a 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030, and is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

