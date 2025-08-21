JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

JSW Group firm JSW Sarbloh Motors on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Tomcar USA for local production of the TX range of all-terrain vehicles in India.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Tomcar is a manufacturer of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) designed for military, commercial, and industrial operations.

Under the joint venture, JSW Sarbloh Motors will indigenise, manufacture, assemble, and support the Tomcar TX range at its facility in Chandigarh, said JSW Sarbloh Motors, an arm of JSW Defence Pvt Ltd, in a statement.

The first India-assembled TX units are expected to roll out by early 2026, with field trials and demonstrations planned for multiple defence and paramilitary agencies in the coming months, it added.