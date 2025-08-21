Home / Companies / News / JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

Phoenix, Arizona-based Tomcar is a manufacturer of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) designed for military, commercial, and industrial operations

JSW
Under the joint venture, JSW Sarbloh Motors will indigenise, manufacture, assemble, and support the Tomcar TX range at its facility in Chandigarh, said JSW Sarbloh Motors, an arm of JSW Defence Pvt Ltd, in a statement. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
JSW Group firm JSW Sarbloh Motors on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Tomcar USA for local production of the TX range of all-terrain vehicles in India.

The first India-assembled TX units are expected to roll out by early 2026, with field trials and demonstrations planned for multiple defence and paramilitary agencies in the coming months, it added.

The strategic joint venture between JSW Sarbloh Motors and Tomcar USA marks a significant milestone in the group's commitment to enhancing India's defence capabilities, Parth Jindal of the JSW Group said.

"The TX platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of our armed forces and security agencies whilst ensuring superior durability, flexibility, and safety," he added.

Tomcar USA, Founder & Principal Ram Zarchi said the JV marks "a pivotal milestone in Tomcar's entry into India".

"This partnership will allow us to deliver our proven platforms to the Indian Armed Forces, combining Tomcar's decades of mission-grade engineering with JSW's advanced manufacturing expertise and first-class leadership. Together, we will strengthen India's tactical mobility capabilities while expanding Tomcar's global footprint, particularly into right-hand-drive markets," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :joint ventures in IndiaJSW GroupvehiclesUSA

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

