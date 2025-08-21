JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

JSW Group firm JSW Sarbloh Motors on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Tomcar USA for local production of the TX range of all-terrain vehicles in India.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Tomcar is a manufacturer of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) designed for military, commercial, and industrial operations.
Under the joint venture, JSW Sarbloh Motors will indigenise, manufacture, assemble, and support the Tomcar TX range at its facility in Chandigarh, said JSW Sarbloh Motors, an arm of JSW Defence Pvt Ltd, in a statement.
The first India-assembled TX units are expected to roll out by early 2026, with field trials and demonstrations planned for multiple defence and paramilitary agencies in the coming months, it added.
The strategic joint venture between JSW Sarbloh Motors and Tomcar USA marks a significant milestone in the group's commitment to enhancing India's defence capabilities, Parth Jindal of the JSW Group said.
"The TX platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of our armed forces and security agencies whilst ensuring superior durability, flexibility, and safety," he added.
Tomcar USA, Founder & Principal Ram Zarchi said the JV marks "a pivotal milestone in Tomcar's entry into India".
"This partnership will allow us to deliver our proven platforms to the Indian Armed Forces, combining Tomcar's decades of mission-grade engineering with JSW's advanced manufacturing expertise and first-class leadership. Together, we will strengthen India's tactical mobility capabilities while expanding Tomcar's global footprint, particularly into right-hand-drive markets," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app