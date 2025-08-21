SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh hits key operational milestone

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has completed an important step to improve operational efficiency, resource management, and eco-friendly growth, said a spokesperson.

The material recovery department (MRD) of the plant owned by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Monday set a new record by its own standard in slag dispatch — the process of collecting, processing, and shipping slag, the non-metallic byproduct of steelmaking, for its use in other industries like cement and construction.

The MRD dispatched the highest-ever 75 trips of unprocessed LD slag, totalling 2,345.30 tonne in a single day. The earlier record was of 72 trips and 2,267.50 tonne, achieved on August 16.