SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh hits key operational milestone

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has completed an important step to improve operational efficiency, resource management, and eco-friendly growth, said a spokesperson.
The material recovery department (MRD) of the plant owned by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Monday set a new record by its own standard in slag dispatch — the process of collecting, processing, and shipping slag, the non-metallic byproduct of steelmaking, for its use in other industries like cement and construction.
The MRD dispatched the highest-ever 75 trips of unprocessed LD slag, totalling 2,345.30 tonne in a single day. The earlier record was of 72 trips and 2,267.50 tonne, achieved on August 16.
Slag has to be disposed of efficiently for uninterrupted steel production and mitigating environmental impact, said the spokesperson. It contains oxides and silicates that can be used in cement and brickmaking
This was the plant’s second major achievement in a week. On August 14, it dispatched its first consignment of export-grade steel slabs (SAE1006 Grade). The dispatch marked the beginning of a 30,000-tonne order of high-quality steel slabs conforming to international standards. The first rake is destined for Indonesia, where the slabs will be deployed in high-end applications across various industries.
The successful commencement of SAE1006 slab exports further strengthens the plant’s reputation as a trusted partner in the international steel supply chain, said the spokesperson.