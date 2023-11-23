Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel completes Rs 750 cr investment in JSW Paints to fuel expansion

JSW Steel completes Rs 750 cr investment in JSW Paints to fuel expansion

In a regulatory filing, JSW Steel said it has completed the last tranche of investment of around Rs 75 crore in JSW Paints on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JSW Steel on Thursday said it has completed the Rs 750 crore investment in JSW Paints Pvt Ltd (JSW Paints).

Like JSW Steel, JSW Paints is a group company of Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a regulatory filing, JSW Steel said it has completed the last tranche of investment of around Rs 75 crore in JSW Paints on Wednesday.

"With the last tranche of investment of Rs 74,99,99,903, the company has completed making the entire investment of Rs 750,00,00,000 in JSW Paints and has been intimated by JSW Paints today that it has on November 22, 2023, completed the allotment in respect of the aforesaid strategic investment," the filing said.

Post this allotment, the company holds 2,94,82,565 equity shares in JSW Paints, representing 12.84 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints (11.85 per cent on a fully diluted basis).

On July 23, 2021, the JSW Steel board approved to make a strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in 3-4 tranches between between FY 2021-22 and FY 2024-25.

Also Read

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Berger Paints India logs 40% rise in net profit to Rs 355 crore in Q1

Berger Paints aims to double revenue to Rs 20,000 cr by 2028-29: Official

L&T Finance to trim bank borrowing to whittle spike in cost of funds

'Volvo India aims to have 50% vehicles to run on non-fossil fuel by 2030'

L&T Finance inks pact with Asian Development Bank for $125 mn funds

Fischer Group aims to triple its India business in the next 5-7 years

L&T Finance gets $125 mn loan from ADB to support MSMEs, farmers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSW steelJSWSteel Industry

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story