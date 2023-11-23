Home / Companies / News / 'Volvo India aims to have 50% vehicles to run on non-fossil fuel by 2030'

'Volvo India aims to have 50% vehicles to run on non-fossil fuel by 2030'

Volvo Group President and Managing Director in India Kamal Bali said that the company has set a target to become net zero in terms of carbon emission by 2040

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The transport industry accounts for 20 per cent of world's total green house gas emissions.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Volvo India aims to have 50 per cent of its vehicles to be powered with non-fossil fuels by 2030, a senior company official said on Thursday.

While speaking at Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE), Volvo Group President and Managing Director in India Kamal Bali said that the company has set a target to become net zero in terms of carbon emission by 2040.

"At Volvo, we have set target that by 2030, 50 per cent of our vehicles will be non-fossil fuel-based. They will be non-polluting. Balance 50 per cent will become non-zero emission by 2040," Bali said.

He said that transport industry accounts for 20 per cent of world's total green house gas emissions and if automobile companies take pledge to reduce emissions then it will bring huge change in the environment.

"We have also taken pledge that 35 per cent of all employees at leadership level and other levels will be women. We see this as part of sustainability," Bali said.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

