JSW Steel Q3FY26 results: Net profit surges 198.3% to ₹2,139 crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 198.3 per cent year-on-year (year on year) jump in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹2,139 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3 FY26), led by a one-time tax gain linked to the Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and JFE Steel deal. In the year-ago period, the company’s net profit stood at ₹717 crore.

On December 3, JSW Steel announced a strategic joint venture with Japan’s JFE Steel for the BPSL steel business. As part of this transaction, JFE will take a 50 per cent stake in the BPSL steel business at an equity value of ₹31,500 crore and an enterprise value of ₹53,000 crore.

While announcing the results on Friday, the company said profit after tax (PAT) recognised deferred tax assets (net) amounting to ₹1,439 crore on the brought-forward unabsorbed depreciation in BPSL, as it is probable that the carried-forward unabsorbed depreciation will be recovered against the likely capital gains on the slump sale of BPSL’s steel business undertaking. The company also recognised a one-time exceptional charge of ₹529 crore at a consolidated level towards the impact of increased employee benefits arising from the implementation of labour codes. The firm’s total revenue, on a consolidated basis, increased 11.1 per cent to ₹45,991 crore from ₹41,378 crore last year. Both revenue and net profit surpassed Bloomberg consensus estimates for revenue at ₹44,514.6 crore and net profit at ₹1,457.3 crore.

Sequentially, revenue was up 1.9 per cent and net profit up 31.8 per cent. The company’s consolidated adjusted EBITDA at ₹6,620 crore increased 22 per cent year on year, driven primarily by higher volumes and lower coking coal and power costs, partly offset by lower realisations. The company said adjusted EBITDA excludes unrealised forex gains and losses on long-term borrowings, net of unrealised forex gains and losses on intercompany receivables. Reported EBITDA was ₹6,496 crore during the quarter. The company’s consolidated crude steel production for Q3 FY26 was 7.48 million tonnes (mt), up 6 per cent year on year, driven by the ramp-up of JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited (JVML). However, production fell 5 per cent quarter on quarter due to the shutdown of blast furnace-3 (BF-3) at Vijayanagar from the end of September 2025 for capacity upgradation, the company said.

Consolidated sales were the highest ever at 7.64 mt, up 14 per cent year on year on the back of domestic demand. Exports at 0.84 million tonnes increased 53 per cent year on year, contributing 11 per cent to sales from Indian operations in Q3 FY26. JSW Steel said the board has approved a 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel plant at its new site in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The project under its subsidiary, JSW Utkal Steel Ltd, will entail a capex of ₹31,600 crore and will be commissioned by FY30. This is the first phase, with expansion potential to 13.2 mtpa at the site, the company said.

JSW Steel expects a capex spend of ₹15,000 crore to ₹16,000 crore during FY26. The company’s consolidated capex spend during Q3 FY26 was ₹3,482 crore, and ₹10,018 crore during the nine months ended FY26. The company’s net debt as of December 31, 2025 stood at ₹80,347 crore. In a regulatory filing, JSW Steel said the board approved the formation of a joint venture company in which Peddar Realty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, would hold a 51 per cent stake, along with JSW Realty Private Limited (JSWRPL) and other partners, for a land development project.