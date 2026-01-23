State-run BPCL to sign $780 million oil deal with Brazil's Petrobras

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will buy 12 million oil ‍barrels for $780 million from ​Brazil's Petrobas in fiscal 2027, twice the size of its 2026 contract, to partly replace Russian oil, a government statement said on Friday.

Indian refiners are redrafting their oil import strategies, buying more oil from ​Middle Eastern, African and South American countries to make up for a reduction in Russian oil supplies.

The deal between the Indian state-run refiner and Brazil's national oil company will be signed next week at the India Energy Week conference, the statement added.

OTHER PACTS

During the four-day conference beginning Jan 27, state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) will also sign a preliminary deal with France's TotalEnergies to build a 200 kilotons per year sustainable aviation fuel project at ‌Paradip in eastern Odisha state.