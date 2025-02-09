Danny Gaekwad to meet PM Narendra Modi on Religare acquisition in USA

Digvijay "Danny" Gaekwad, the US-based investor, has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an "open and fair" opportunity to acquire financial services firm Religare Enterprises. Gaikwad, who is a Republican, is also planning to involve the American government to help clear the way for the acquisition. "I have no choice left but to place my case before American lawmakers to get fair and equitable treatment from the Indian authorities. I am going to raise these questions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the USA. I will apprise him of how US investors are treated," Gaekwad said late Sunday evening from Florida.

Gaekwad is seeking help from Florida Senator Rick Scott, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and former President Donald Trump to drive his point.

Gaikwad said he is thankful to the Supreme Court of India for giving him an opportunity to deposit Rs 650 crore to acquire Religare. "I am offering Rs 275 a share for Religare, while the other offer is Rs 235 a share. The regulator should have given me a fair opportunity, but I was made to litigate till the highest court of the land," Gaekwad said. "I will deposit Rs 600 crore by the deadline," he added.

Gaekwad made the counteroffer for Religare Enterprises as he believes the company has huge potential.

The Burmans have made the open offer for Religare after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the company. The management, led by Rashmi Saluja, has opposed the Burman offer, saying the company should get a far better value.