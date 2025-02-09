Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Danny Gaekwad to meet PM Narendra Modi on Religare acquisition in USA

Danny Gaekwad to meet PM Narendra Modi on Religare acquisition in USA

US investor seeks American intervention to overcome regulatory hurdles in India

Photo: Danny Gaekwad website
Photo: Danny Gaekwad website
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Digvijay "Danny" Gaekwad, the US-based investor, has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an "open and fair" opportunity to acquire financial services firm Religare Enterprises. Gaikwad, who is a Republican, is also planning to involve the American government to help clear the way for the acquisition.
 
"I have no choice left but to place my case before American lawmakers to get fair and equitable treatment from the Indian authorities. I am going to raise these questions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the USA. I will apprise him of how US investors are treated," Gaekwad said late Sunday evening from Florida.
 
Gaekwad is seeking help from Florida Senator Rick Scott, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and former President Donald Trump to drive his point.
 
Gaikwad said he is thankful to the Supreme Court of India for giving him an opportunity to deposit Rs 650 crore to acquire Religare. "I am offering Rs 275 a share for Religare, while the other offer is Rs 235 a share. The regulator should have given me a fair opportunity, but I was made to litigate till the highest court of the land," Gaekwad said. "I will deposit Rs 600 crore by the deadline," he added.
 
Gaekwad made the counteroffer for Religare Enterprises as he believes the company has huge potential.
 
The Burmans have made the open offer for Religare after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the company. The management, led by Rashmi Saluja, has opposed the Burman offer, saying the company should get a far better value.

Also Read

Delhi HC rejects Rashmi Saluja's plea to halt Religare Enterprises AGM

Religare Enterprises' independent director Hamid Ahmed resigns from board

Delhi HC refuses relief to Rashmi Saluja in Religare reappointment matter

Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Delhi HC denies stay on the Religare AGM, Burman family open offer

 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

iPhone exports clock Rs 1 trillion, first time for any financial year

UK-based Bupa likely to increase stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Samsung Tamil Nadu stir escalates, Citu workers threaten hunger strike

Premium

IT companies likely to roll out 3-6% hikes this year, say HR experts

Prestige Estates to launch Rs 30K-cr projects, aims Rs 24K-cr pre-sales

Topics :Narendra ModiReligare EnterprisesIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story