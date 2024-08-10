Kai Group to invest Rs 17 cr to expand manufacturing facility in Rajasthan

Kai Group, a Japan-based personal care product and kitchen equipment maker, said it will invest 300 million yen (around Rs 17.17 crore) to expand production capacity of its manufacturing facility at Neemrana in Rajasthan. This latest investment is to increase the production capacity of women's razors by over 5 million units per year, according to a statement issued by the group's local subsidiary Kai India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The group is planning an additional investment, allocated around 300 million yen, reflecting KAI group's commitment to bolstering its manufacturing infrastructure," it said. The expected timeline for the completion of this expansion is five months, and the company expects the enhanced production capacity will be operational by the end of December 2024.

This expansion aligns with Kai India's 'make in India' initiative, strengthening local manufacturing and meet the increasing demand from both local and international markets.

Kai India Managing Director Rajesh U Pandya said: "Our enhanced manufacturing capacity is a testament to our commitment providing high-quality products to our valued customers. We are deeply grateful to our local and international customers for their trust and support."



Market demand and growth trends for these products indicate a "robust increase" driven by rising consumer awareness and the growing emphasis on personal grooming.

"The expanded production capacity will enable Kai India to meet this surging demand efficiently and maintain its competitive edge in the market," it added.

Kai Group, established over 115 years ago, entered the Indian market in 2016 and has set up a manufacturing facility at Neemrana in Rajasthan.