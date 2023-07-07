Home / Companies / News / Kaka Industries IPO to open on Jul 10 at Rs 55-58/share; to list on BSE SME

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company will issue 36.60 lakh equity shares through the offer. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 21.23 crore through its initial share sale offer.

Polymer-based profiles manufacturer Kaka Industries on Friday said that it has fixed a price band of Rs 55-58 a share for its initial public offering, which will open on July 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on July 12. The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 7. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME, a platform for small and medium enterprises, the company said in a statement.

The company will issue 36.60 lakh equity shares through the offer. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 21.23 crore through its initial share sale offer.

The company manufactures polymer-based profiles for application in doors, windows, partitions, false ceilings, wall paneling, kitchen cabinets, office furniture and other interior and exterior works.

It has 20,000 MT production capacity, 300 dealers across 20 states and UTs and three depots. Its product range includes more than 1,200 Stock Keeping Units (SKU) in various dimensions.

In the financial year 2022-23, the company's revenue stood at Rs 158 crore of which 61 per cent came from the PVC segment and its net profit stood at Rs 7.18 crore.

HEM Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the IPO. 

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

