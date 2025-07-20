Kalpataru registers 41% growth in pre-sales to ₹4,531 crore in FY25

The company has recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) that ended with 2.26 times subscription.

Kalpataru Ltd raised ₹1,590 crore in equity through the IPO in June 2025. Of this, ₹1,192.5 crore has been utilised for debt repayment to date, in line with the objects of the issue. As a result, the net debt-to-equity ratio has further improved, the presentation said.

“For the full FY25, pre-sales were at ₹4,531 crore, up 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY),” Kalpataru Ltd said in a presentation to analysts and investors.

In FY24, the company sold properties worth ₹3,202 crore. In the last fiscal, the company launched seven new projects, totalling 6.5 million square feet of saleable area.

Kalpataru Ltd signed development agreements for two new society redevelopment projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.

During the entire FY25, Kalpataru Ltd posted a net profit of ₹21.62 crore against a loss of ₹94.98 crore in the preceding year.