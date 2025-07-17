Kalpataru Projects shares jump 4% on ₹2,293 crore order win; details here

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) rose nearly 4 per cent after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, bagged orders worth ₹2,293 crore across multiple businesses.
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 3.92 per cent during the day to ₹1,244.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹1,203 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in BSE Sensex as of 10:34 AM.
Shares of the company have recovered over 45 per cent from their March lows and currently trade at 4.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.4 per cent this year, compared to a 5.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,523.44 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Kalpataru Projects' ₹2,293 crore order win
KPIL landed new orders worth ₹2,293 crore across its Buildings & Factories (B&F) and overseas Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segments, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The newly awarded contracts include domestic B&F projects and international T&D assignments, further reinforcing KPIL’s project pipeline across its key verticals.
“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in our B&F business,” said Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO, KPIL. “These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and improved our market position. With these orders, we have good visibility for future growth.”
In June, KPIL received orders worth ₹3,789 crore in its B&F segment, including its largest-ever contract for the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings and related infrastructure. The company also won ₹989 crore worth of T&D orders in overseas markets.
About Kalpataru Projects
Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports.
In FY25, Kalpataru reported revenue of ₹2,221.62 crore, up 15.1 per cent year-on-year, and a profit of ₹21.62 crore, reversing a ₹94.98 crore loss reported at the end of the previous financial year.