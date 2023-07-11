Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International arm completes 100% acquisition of Fasttel

Kalpataru Projects International arm completes 100% acquisition of Fasttel

Kalpataru Projects International arm Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participaes Ltda. (KPBPL) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Fasttel Engenharia S.A., Brazil

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Earlier in 2021, the KPBPL had acquired a 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kalpataru Projects International arm Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participaes Ltda. (KPBPL) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Fasttel Engenharia S.A., Brazil.

Earlier in 2021, the KPBPL had acquired a 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control.

"The KPBPL has on 10th July, 2023 acquired balance 49 per cent equity stake in Fasttel. Accordingly, Fasttel has now become WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) of KPBPL," a BSE filing stated.

The company through KPBPL has acquired the balance 49 per cent, aggregating to 9,71,090 equity shares, at a consideration of BRL 9,710.90, it informed.

Fasttel was incorporated on 8th February, 1988 in Curitiba city in the state of Parana in southern part of Brazil.

It is an established EPC (engineering procurement construction) player with more than three decades of presence, having footprints in almost all Brazilian states. It has developed thousands of kilometers of transmission lines up to 750 kV and substations up to 500 kV voltage level.

Fasttel is working with various reputed customers/developers across Brazil and is actively participating in studies and solutions for the various upcoming projects including the auctions announced by Agncia Nacional de Energia Eltrica, Brazil (ANEEL).

Also Read

Kalpataru net profit up by nearly 22% at Rs 140 cr in March quarter

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Kalpataru Projects International secures fresh orders worth over Rs 1000 cr

Kalpataru Power, its arms bag orders worth Rs 3,079 cr in March- April 2023

With small-caps in action, Kalpataru Projects, Birlasoft attract investors

L&T signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with US Navy, to boost Indo-US bond

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raises Rs 222 crore from anchor investors

Kotak MF to leverage active plus passive strategy with Quant Fund

HDFC Bank gets six months to move HDFC customers to external benchmark

ELGi Equipments brings all-women workforce at 2 assembly lines in TN unit

Topics :Kalpataru Power TransmissionBrazil

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story