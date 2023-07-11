Home / Companies / News / ELGi Equipments brings all-women workforce at 2 assembly lines in TN unit

ELGi Equipments brings all-women workforce at 2 assembly lines in TN unit

Elgi Equipments Ltd, manufacturer of air compressors, has introduced assembly lines at its unit in Tamil Nadu entirely operated by women workforce, the company said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Chennai
The Coimbatore-based company, in a statement, said it reiterates commitment towards building a gender-diverse, inclusive workforce through women empowerment and skill development. (Photo: iStock)

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
The Coimbatore-based company, in a statement, said it reiterates commitment towards building a gender-diverse, inclusive workforce through women empowerment and skill development.

Twenty women employees would be managing the air-end assembly line, encapsulated air-end assembly line and the ELGi new generation compressor top block assembly line at the company's ELGi Air Centre in Coimbatore.

After obtaining graduation on a three-year technical training programme comprising modules on machining, welding, electrical work, engineering and production technologies at ELGi Vocational Training School, the women candidates were directly recruited at the facility, ELGi Equipments said.

"In line with ELGi's focus on fostering a safe and healthy work environment, every woman working on the shop floor has received comprehensive first-aid training," the company said.

A dedicated occupational health centre has been set up to ensure immediate support whenever needed to prioritise well-being, further promoting a safe and comfortable working environment to the women employees, the statement added.

Earlier in March, heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had unveiled a new engine production line at its manufacturing facility in Hosur completely operated by women employees. The company set up the production line with 80 women employees.

Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

