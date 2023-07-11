Kotak MF to leverage active plus passive strategy with Quant Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, which will use a mix of active and passive strategies to create a portfolio of ‘quality’ stocks which are seeing momentum.

The fund house said that the scheme will use human intelligence to filter out stocks not meeting quality parameters and then use the computerised algorithm to manage the portfolio.

This is the first quantitative fund from Kotak MF.

“Kotak Quant Fund combines the knowledge of our investment team with the invaluable insights obtained from our quant model. This dynamic collaboration, comparable to an umpire utilising DRS, aims to construct a portfolio via well-balanced and data-driven investment strategy,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC.





