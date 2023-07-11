Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Kotak MF to leverage active plus passive strategy with Quant Fund

This is a first such scheme from Kotak MF

BS Reporter Mumbai
Kotak Mutual Fund | Wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, which will use a mix of active and passive strategies to create a portfolio of ‘quality’ stocks which are seeing momentum. 

The fund house said that the scheme will use human intelligence to filter out stocks not meeting quality parameters and then use the computerised algorithm to manage the portfolio. 

This is the first quantitative fund from Kotak MF. 

“Kotak Quant Fund combines the knowledge of our investment team with the invaluable insights obtained from our quant model. This dynamic collaboration, comparable to an umpire utilising DRS, aims to construct a portfolio via well-balanced and data-driven investment strategy,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC.


Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Topics :Kotak Mutual FundsQuant funds

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

