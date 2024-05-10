Home / Companies / News / Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: PAT rises 97%, operational revenue up 34%

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: PAT rises 97%, operational revenue up 34%

The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 69.79 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing

Kalyan Jewellers
This represents a payout in excess of Rs 120 crore, more than 20 per cent of the net profit generated during FY24, the company added.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday reported a 97 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 137.49 crore during the March quarter.

The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 69.79 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company grew 34 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 4,534.93 crore as against Rs 3,381.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders.

This represents a payout in excess of Rs 120 crore, more than 20 per cent of the net profit generated during FY24, the company added.

"We completed an excellent financial year and have started the new year on a strong note despite continuing volatility in gold prices. We are witnessing encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter and Akshaya Tritiya," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at 410.85, up 3.37 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 27.33% at Rs 134.87 crore

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers' Q4 business updates point to bright prospects

Stocks of mid, small-sized jewellery cos shine; RBZ, Motisons zoom upto 20%

Indian GenAI platform Hanooman goes live in 98 global languages

Ola Electric commences deliveries of its mass-market S1 X scooters

Flipkart introduces new rate card policy to enhance the seller experience

Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai told his employees on more layoffs

TVS Holdings to acquire 80.74% in Home Credit India for Rs 554 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kalyan JewellersQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story