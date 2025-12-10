Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kaynes Tech stock falls 9% on heavy volumes despite company's clarification

Kaynes Tech stock falls 9% on heavy volumes despite company's clarification

Till 01:31 PM on Wednesday; a combined 10.33 million equity shares representing 15.4 per cent of total equity of Kaynes Technology changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Kaynes Technology stock cracked 9% in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Kaynes Technology stock cracked 9% in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kaynes Technology India share price today

 
Shares of Kaynes Technology India (Kaynes) slipped 9 per cent to ₹3,960 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade despite the company’s clarification on a report published by Kotak Institutional Equities dated December 3, 2025.
 
The company also said it has not entered into any negotiations to change its statutory auditor, refuting a recent media report that suggested the company was considering such a move.
   
On Tuesday, the stock had bounced back 21 per cent to ₹4,500, from its intra-day low of ₹3,713.35, also its 52-week low on the BSE.
 
 
In the past six trading days, the market price of Kaynes tanked 27 per cent from ₹5,411.70. It has been nearly halved from its 52-week high of ₹7,824.95 touched on January 1, 2025.

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 260 points; Nifty50 below 25,800; IT, bank shares top drag

Berger Paints share price

Berger Paints may shine brighter; Geojit upgrades to 'Buy' on margin hopes

Voltamp Transformers share price

Emkay trims target on Voltamp Transformers by 12%, but retains 'Buy'

Reliance share price today

RIL soars 27% so far in 2025; set for best yearly performance in 5 years

Meesho

Meesho debuts on NSE, BSE; Prosus to hold 11.2% stake after listing

 
At 01:31 PM; Kaynes Technology India quoting 8 per cent lower at ₹3,980.40, as compared to 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 10.33 million equity shares representing 15.4 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why is Kaynes Technology stock price under pressure?

 
Kaynes stock has recently taken a hit following concerns around the company’s accounting disclosures which made market participants nervous. For instance, under related party transaction (RPT) disclosures, the company inadvertently failed to report reconciled balances between subsidiary companies, ICICI Securities said.
 
Although the reporting was missed at the company’s end, it seems like a negligence sort of error rather than anything on the governance front. The overall P&L and balance sheet is not misstated. Similarly, post management’s clarification on other issues, it seems sub-par disclosure created misinterpretation rather than management’s malafide intention, the brokerage firm said in the company update.
 
Overall, Kaynes is expected to incur huge capex which if not managed properly might pose risk and might deteriorate the company’s financial health. Along-side, improvement in working capital days needs to be closely watched out. The brokerage firm said they are factoring the capex requirement for the 2nd phase in FY27 & FY28 while the larger business benefits of the same are likely to be reflected post FY28.
 
Analysts at ICICI Securities view the issues highlighted as largely disclosure-related discrepancies and instances of misinterpretation arising from limited clarity in certain disclosures. The brokerage firm does not see any indication of fraudulent intent, and these matters are not expected to have a financial impact. However, they do underscore the need for improved transparency and consistency in the company’s reporting practices as these factors create trust issues and impact the multiple stock commands.  ALSO READ | Hotel room rates in metro cities to rise, tier-2 prices may soften: YES Sec

Motilal Oswal MF sold Kaynes’ 817,623 shares on November 18, 2025

 
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) had sold 817,623 equity shares representing 1.2 per cent of total equity of Kaynes on November 18, 2025 on the NSE (352,744 shares) and BSE (464,879 shares). The names of the buyers were not disclosed. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
 
As on September 30, 2025, Motilal MF held 3.91 million equity shares or 5.84 per cent holding in Kaynes, the shareholding pattern data shows. Motilal MF was the largest public shareholder in the company, data shows.
 
Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited A/C Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Small Cap Fund (3.54 per cent), HSBC Midcap Fund (2.43 per cent), Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund (2.22 per cent) and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund (1.13 per cent) held an over 1 per cent holding in Kaynes.
 

More From This Section

YES Securities on hotel sector in India

Hotel room rates in metro cities to rise, tier-2 prices may soften: YES Sec

share market stock market trading

Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

Stock market nifty Sensex

Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

GE Vernova share price

GE Vernova gets new 'Add' from YES Securities; check target price here

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Midcap smallcap stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon