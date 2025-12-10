Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Voda Idea gains 8% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; analysts up target price

Voda Idea gains 8% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; analysts up target price

Analysts expect telcos' FY25-28 ARPU to grow at 12% CAGR given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a '3+1' player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio.

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea share price today

 
The share price of Vodafone Idea continued its upward movement, gaining 3 per cent to ₹11.07 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the telecom services has surged 8 per cent. 
 
Vodafone Idea was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹11.08 hit on November 14, 2025. It has bounced back 81 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 touched on August 14, 2025.
 
At 09:33 AM; Vodafone Idea was trading 2 per cent higher at ₹10.91, as compared to 0.22 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the first 18 minutes of trade, a combined 218 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
 

Why are Vodafone Idea shares in focus?

 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said they continue to expect telcos’ FY25-28 average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its announced IPO plan for H1CY26.
 
Telcos could see 14-18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY25-28 as analysts expect 12 per cent ARPU CAGR led by 6-7 per cent CAGR due to a tariff hike; and 5-6 per cent CAGR due to multiple premiumisation strategies; further, potential repair of industry tariff structure to ‘pay as you use’ model is likely to aid ARPU growth in the long term.

Also Read

Siemens share price

Siemens LVM business sale 'value-accretive'; JM Financial ups target price

Groww share price

Groww slips 4% as on-month lock-in ends; stock up 45% from IPO price

Stock Market LIVE, December 10, 2025

Market LIVE: Sensex gains 120 pts; Meesho lists at 45% premium, Vidya Wires up 5% after flat debut

IndiGo, HUL, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals trade in oversold zone, show technical charts.

IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Capital market stocks to buy

How to play the capital market theme? Analysts prefer Exchanges over AMCs

 
Analysts in the telecom sector report said that they believe the industry will switch back to the ‘pay as you use’ tariff structure so that customers who use more data end up paying more. This is likely to allow telcos to go in for a minimal hike in entry level tariff and also for customers whose data consumption is limited; while charging more to premium consumers whose data usage is high and by reducing data allowance on existing low-end data packs.
 
The brokerage firm maintains ADD on Vodafone Idea; and have revised target price to ₹11.5 (from ₹11) as analysts build slightly higher waiver of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues based on recent positive development around Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues matter.
 
Every increase/decrease in ARPU by ₹10 results in increase/decrease in Vodafone Idea’s consolidated FY27 EBITDA by 3 per cent and (Base Case) valuation by ₹0.9/share. Similarly, every increase/decrease in subscribers by 5 million results in increase/decrease in Vodafone’s consolidated FY27 EBITDA by 0.8 per cent and (Base Case) valuation by ₹0.7/share.
 
Meanwhile, last week on December 2, Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur. This is in response to the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's AGR relief recommendations in the coming weeks.
 
The Hon’ble Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 has permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17. 
 
The management of Vodafone Idea in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they are in discussion with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter.
 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the recent Supreme Court judgement allowing the GoI to re-evaluate AGR dues for Vodafone Idea is a positive outcome and could lead to the long-pending debt raise.  However, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assumes 50 per cent waiver), Vodafone Idea will also require favourable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival.  ===================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

stock markets, trading

Aequs shares make decent debut, list at ₹140 on BSE, NSE; miss GMP trend

Vidya Wires IPO listing

Vidya Wires makes flat D-street debut at ₹52; misses GMP estimates

Meesho share price

Meesho IPO listing brings windfall gain; shares debut with 46% premium

Godrej Industries share price

Godrej Industries shares rise as unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

GPT Infra rallies 10% on emerging lowest bidder for deal worth ₹199 cr

Topics : The Smart Investor Telecom Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon