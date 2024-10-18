Karnataka plans 1-2% levy on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber

The Karnataka government is planning to levy a fee of 1-2 per cent on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, etc., a government source said on Friday, adding that an announcement in this regard could come following a sub-committee meeting next week.

“There is a sub-committee meeting scheduled in the coming week. A decision on this will be taken in that meeting,” the source said.

The levy of such a fee is part of the state government’s draft notification on Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024.

Comments from companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Urban Company, Swiggy and Uber were not received till the time of going to press.