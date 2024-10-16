Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Our govt will manage Bengaluru rain situation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Incessant rain on Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka


Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he wouldd review the situation in the evening with the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), fire department and other concerned officials
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday advised people to take necessary precautions following incessant rains in the city, as he declared the government's preparedness to deal with the situation.

He said the government has the "strength" to manage the situation and "set right" the issues that have cropped up due to the rains.

"I appeal to citizens to take necessary precautions in the wake of the rains. There might be some traffic issues today," Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said.

He said he wouldd review the situation in the evening with the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), fire department and other concerned officials.

Incessant rain on Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru, where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.

Hitting out at the opposition parties for criticising the government over the situation due to the rains, Shivakumar said: "You are spoiling your state's pride. Can anyone advise nature (and stop the rain)?"

"Let there be rain. There is a cyclone and we will manage the situation even if there are more rains, no issues. The government and the citizens have the strength to manage the situation. We will set things right, no issues, we will do it at the earliest," he added.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

