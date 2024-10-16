Our govt will manage Bengaluru rain situation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday advised people to take necessary precautions following incessant rains in the city, as he declared the government's preparedness to deal with the situation.

He said the government has the "strength" to manage the situation and "set right" the issues that have cropped up due to the rains.

"I appeal to citizens to take necessary precautions in the wake of the rains. There might be some traffic issues today," Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said.

He said he wouldd review the situation in the evening with the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), fire department and other concerned officials.