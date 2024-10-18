Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trn in Odisha for alumina refinery, aluminium plant

Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trn in Odisha for alumina refinery, aluminium plant

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, met the state chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday

Vedanta
The Anil Agarwal-led group has already invested Rs 1 trillion across assets in the state. | Photo: Reuters
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India-listed Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it would invest Rs 1 trillion in various projects in Odisha. The company stated that the investment would be directed towards an alumina refinery and an aluminium plant in the state.

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, met the state chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday. Vedanta announced that during his interaction with the chief minister, the company revealed plans to invest in a six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery and a three million tonnes aluminium plant, focused on producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company added that this would create a massive industrial complex for downstream industries, as aluminium has hundreds of applications in sectors such as automotive, power, construction, and railways.

Agarwal also said, “Odisha has always played an important role in Vedanta’s growth. Our investments reflect our commitment to the state's inclusive growth and driving large-scale industrialisation. This announcement not only reaffirms Vedanta’s position as a key partner in Odisha’s development but also strengthens the state’s potential to become a global hub for aluminium and industrial innovation.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc in discussions with govt to split company: CEO Arun Misra

Vedanta Resources repays $869 mn in Oct to redeem bonds due in 2027, 2028

Dividend, stock-split: IDFC, ARC Finance, Vedanta, 3 others in focus today

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, Jindal Saw, 2 others in focus today

Hockey India League: Vedanta acquires hockey team Kalinga Lancers

Topics :Vedanta Aluminium industryaluminium production

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story