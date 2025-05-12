Home / Companies / News / Tata to double iPhone casing capacity at Hosur plant to 100,000 units

Tata to double iPhone casing capacity at Hosur plant to 100,000 units

Tata Electronics will double iPhone casing production at its Hosur plant to 100000 units as Apple accelerates India manufacturing ahead of its September product launches

iPhone 16
The expansion plans aligns with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent remarks highlighting India’s growing role in the company’s global manufacturing strategy
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Tata Electronics is preparing to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity of Apple iPhone enclosures at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
"Tata Electronics is looking to double its existing capacity of around 50,000 enclosures," the report quoted a source as saying.
 
The capacity expansion is expected to take place ahead of Apple’s annual product launches, typically held in September. This marks Phase II of the Hosur facility’s development.
 
The Hosur plant had previously reached a capacity of 50,000 enclosures before a fire disrupted operations in September last year, temporarily halting expansion plans.
 
“It took some time for them to get back on track after the fire,” another person said. “But the capacity is at pre-fire levels now.”
 

Apple’s focus on India as a manufacturing base

 
The expansion aligns with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent remarks highlighting India’s growing role in the company’s global manufacturing strategy.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said during Apple’s Q1 earnings call on 1 May.   
 
  He also noted that Vietnam would be the country of origin for most iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods sold in the US. Cook’s comments underscored Apple’s ongoing efforts to shift its supply chain away from China amid rising trade tensions and tariff uncertainties.
 

Tata’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain

 
Tata Electronics has been actively expanding its footprint in Apple’s global value chain. In early 2025, it acquired a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India (PTI). This followed the acquisition of Wistron’s India operations in Narsapura, Karnataka, in March 2024.
 
These moves indicate Tata’s ambition to become a key player in Apple’s supplier ecosystem, particularly as the tech giant increases its reliance on Indian manufacturing partners.
 
Tata’s expansion is part of a larger trend among Apple suppliers in India.
 

Foxconn's investment in India

 
Foxconn, Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, has also been aggressively investing in India. The Taiwanese firm is building a major new factory in Bengaluru and recently launched a new facility in Hyderabad focused on AirPods production, signalling a diversification of its India operations beyond mobile assembly. 
 
  These developments collectively point to a strategic shift by Apple to strengthen and de-risk its global supply chain by deepening its manufacturing base in India.
First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

