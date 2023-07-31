Kerala Startup Mission to transform into co-working space 'LEAP Coworks'

The Kerala government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, KSUM, is all set to transform its industry incubators into co-working spaces called LEAP Coworks.

The membership of LEAP Coworks and the opening of the renovated headquarters of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in the state capital would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, a KSUM release said.

LEAP, which is short for Launch, Empower Accelerate, Prosper, would help to empower startups and foster their culture of innovation, the release said.

"The pioneering initiative comes as part of the government's mission to transform industry incubators into co-working spaces to provide further impetus to innovation, collaboration for a successful startup ecosystem.

"For this, KSUM is engaged in transforming its incubation centres and partner incubation centres into a vibrant co-working space called LEAP Coworks," it said.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, while revealing the benefits of rebranding and LEAP Coworks space, said the new space aims to create an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages networking and facilitates the success of startups and entrepreneurs.

"This statewide rebranding will reflect our mission to provide comprehensive support and resources to startups and entrepreneurs in Kerala," he is quoted as having said in the release.

The LEAP Coworks space will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-designed workspaces and meeting rooms, besides high-speed internet connectivity and other essential amenities required for a productive work environment, it said.

Even after the transformation into a coworking model, KSUM will continue to provide valuable incubation support services to startups, including mentorship programmes, business development assistance, access to funding opportunities and expert guidance, the release said.

Through LEAP, KSUM will introduce flexible membership plans to accommodate the various needs of the startups, including hot desks, dedicated desks and private office spaces, it said.

"These plans will provide startups with the flexibility to scale their operations as they grow. Also, LEAP will become a single access point for entrepreneurs to enter the startup ecosystem besides facilitating access to the schemes offered by KSUM including various grants, seed loans, market access, mentors connect and investor connect," the release said.

This exclusive LEAP Coworks card will give startups, professionals, angels and venture capitalists unparalleled access to KSUM's premium facilities and will also facilitate subsidised access to all LEAP centre facilities besides providing access to book Flexi Workstations and KSUM's partner incubation centres across the state, it said.

"The other notable benefits of the membership card include additional subsidies for KSUM partnering events, talent acquisition support, cloud credits, uninterrupted internet and electricity, internship drives and tech training, five days of access to flexi seats free of cost at any facility every month, 25 per cent subsidy on all major events done by KSUM, etc.," it said.