Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Keystone Realtors Q1 results: PAT down 45% at Rs 26 cr on higher expenses

Keystone Realtors Q1 results: PAT down 45% at Rs 26 cr on higher expenses

The company, which sells properties under Rustomjee brand, had posted a net profit of Rs 46.97 crore for the year-ago period

Keystone real estate
Total income increased to Rs 437.20 crore during April-June period. | Source: www.rustomjee.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Keystone Realtors on Monday reported 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.82 crore for June quarter FY25 on higher expenses.

The company, which sells properties under Rustomjee brand, had posted a net profit of Rs 46.97 crore for the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income increased to Rs 437.20 crore during April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 282.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses, including construction spend, surged to Rs 398.16 crore from Rs 216.54 crore during the period under review.

After a robust performance in 2023-24, Rustomjee Group continued its impressive performance in April-June quarter of 2024-25, recording pre-sales of Rs 611 crore, reflecting a robust 22 per cent year-on-year growth," Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani said.

In June quarter, he said the company launched two new projects with an estimated GDV (gross development value) of Rs 2,017 crore, perfectly aligned with its guidance of launching two projects per quarter.

More From This Section

IndiGo to offer business class on 12 routes, tickets start at Rs 18000

ADIF files complaint with CCI against Google for anti-competitive practices

Swiggy Instamart appoints Sairam Krishnamurthy as chief operating officer

SFIO carrying out detailed probe into Sahara group companies: FM Sitharaman

ONGC to intensify gas production in Tripura to feed power plants: Official

Additionally, Irani said the company acquired one more project with an estimated GDV of Rs 984 crore, further strengthening its already robust project portfolio across MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

The successful fund raise of Rs 800 crore equity via QIP (qualified institutional placement) will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth strategy, facilitating the acquisition of new projects and new launches, he added.

"With a promising pipeline of launches and our strategic foray into the plotted development in Kasara, we feel that we are at an inflection point to enter an era of high growth. We are poised for an exciting journey ahead, generating value for our stakeholders and enriching the urban living experience," Irani said.

Keystone Realtors has 34 completed projects, 15 ongoing projects and 27 forthcoming projects. So far, the company has delivered 25+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of 43+ million square feet of construction area in the works.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

The House of Abhinandan Lodha to invest Rs 1,800 crore, says chairman

Premium

Brigade Enterprises likely to stand tall on robust launch pipeline

Luxury homes capture 45% of Delhi-NCR real estate sales, Gurugram leads

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 233 cr

Property buyers in Mumbai demand larger flats; registration up 16% in July

Topics :Real Estate construction firmsMumbai

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story