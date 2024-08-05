Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SFIO carrying out detailed probe into Sahara group companies: FM Sitharaman

SFIO carrying out detailed probe into Sahara group companies: FM Sitharaman

The minister said after the detailed analysis of the SFIO the whole picture will be cleared and action could be taken

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Finance Minister
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is carrying out a detailed probe into the matter related to the Sahara group companies and further action will be taken after its report, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

To a query on why all investors of the Sahara group companies have not come forward to claim refunds, Sitharaman said the entire affairs of the Sahara group are being monitored by the Supreme Court and the government is acting as per the directives of the apex court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is true that only small investors have come forward to claim the refunds. The SFIO is investigating the entire matter. It is also looking into why all the investors have not come forward to claim the refunds and where are they," she said during Question Hour.

The minister said after the detailed analysis of the SFIO the whole picture will be cleared and action could be taken.

She said there were 3.7 crore investors in the Sahara group companies and so far 19,650 people came forward to claim the refunds. Of these claims, 17,250 claims were settled while rest of the applicants were told to provide more papers so that their claims can be settled, she said.

Sitharaman said the central government cannot do anything on the matters of Sahara group of companies even if it wants to do as everything is monitored by the Supreme Court.

"We are constantly reporting to the Supreme Court," she said.

More From This Section

ONGC to intensify gas production in Tripura to feed power plants: Official

IndiGo to introduce flights to 7 new global destinations by end of FY25

Byju Raveendran files caveat before SC against US-based creditor Glas Trust

Bajaj Group eyes healthcare venture as hospital bed demand rising steadily

'Scaling up not a challenge for us anymore' : Waaree Renewable Tech CFO

According to the data provided by the Finance Ministry to Parliament in December 2023, probes into the affairs of three Sahara group companies were handed over to the SFIO on October 31, 2018.

The companies are Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd, Sahara Q Shop Unique Products Range Ltd, and Sahara Q Gold Mart Ltd.

Further, investigations were ordered against six other group companies on October 27, 2020.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FinMin asks state-owned general insurers to focus on profitable businesses

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI board on August 10

After 'derailment min' jibe, Vaishnaw says focus is on railways, not reels

Abolish tax on life, health insurance premiums: Gadkari writes to FM

Budget a fine balance, takes care of all segments, says FM Sitharaman

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerSahara Group

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story