Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Monday said it has sold a record Rs 1,068 crore worth of properties in the first quarter of this fiscal, an annual increase of 75 per cent, on high demand.
Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors sells properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has clocked pre-sales of Rs 1,068 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 as compared to Rs 611 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Keystone Realtors said it is the "best ever Q1 pre-sales of the company."
The collection of funds from customers rose 19 per cent to Rs 575 crore from Rs 485 crore.
Keystone Realtors launched three projects in the first quarter, having a saleable area of 0.91 million sq ft and an estimated GDV (gross development value) of Rs 4,000 crore.
Under new business development, the company bagged three housing societies redevelopment projects during the latest June quarter. This will help the company to generate revenue of Rs 7,727 crore.
"We added 3 projects in Q1, FY26, having a saleable area of 3.25 million sq ft and estimated GDV of Rs 77.27 billion. All 3 are redevelopment projects," the company said.
Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) property market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
