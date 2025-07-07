Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Monday said it has sold a record Rs 1,068 crore worth of properties in the first quarter of this fiscal, an annual increase of 75 per cent, on high demand.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors sells properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has clocked pre-sales of Rs 1,068 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 as compared to Rs 611 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Keystone Realtors said it is the "best ever Q1 pre-sales of the company."

The collection of funds from customers rose 19 per cent to Rs 575 crore from Rs 485 crore.