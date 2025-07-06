Home / Companies / News / Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye majority stake in Haier India at steep discount

Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye majority stake in Haier India at steep discount

Haier's Chinese parent may offload 49% in Indian arm at ₹6,000 crore, far below its initial $2 bn ask; deal includes brand fees, staff equity, and a planned IPO within 2 years

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.
premium
Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd. | Image: Bloomberg
Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sunil Mittal’s family office and US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus have submitted a bid to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Haier India at a sharply reduced valuation of ₹6,000 crore ($720 million), according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Chinese parent, Haier Group, had initially sought a valuation of around $2 billion (₹17,100 crore), but offers were significantly lower, said one of the persons, asking not to be named as the discussions are private. Haier is now weighing whether to proceed with the deal or wait for improved market conditions, the person added.
 
As part of the proposed transaction, Haier India employees are expected to acquire a 2 per cent stake, while a public listing is being considered within two years to provide an eventual exit route for the Chinese firm, the people said. "After the deal, the buyer will have to pay a steep brand usage fees and royalties to the Chinese parent, which has dampened the valuation," said a person close to the development.  ALSO READ: Sunil Mittal urges industry to adopt 'India-first' focus on talent, R&D
 
Haier, which fully owns the Indian subsidiary, has been exploring a potential exit for several months and even held early-stage discussions with Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s largest conglomerate, according to the people.  Emails sent to Haier, Mittal’s office, and Warburg Pincus on Friday went unanswered until the press time.
 
The proposed deal comes amid a broader trend of Chinese firms paring back their India exposure following geopolitical tensions and growing scrutiny of Chinese investments by India. In March last year, Chinese automaker SAIC Motor agreed to sell a majority stake in its Indian subsidiary MG Motors India to the Sajjan Jindal group. In May, Ant Group exited its investment in Paytm through $246 million worth via block trades. 
 
Haier entered India in 2004 and holds a 14 per cent share of the refrigerator market. Its presence in other categories -- including washing machines, televisions, and air conditioners -- remains in the single digit.
 
India’s household appliances market is projected to reach $64.3 billion in 2025, growing at a 7.3 percent CAGR through 2030, according to data from Statista.
 
   
 
   
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Borosil Renewables to wind up German unit, focus on Indian solar glass

SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

SOTC Travel targets double-digit growth for FY26, to focus on expansion

Hindustan Copper collaborates with Chile's Codelco to ramp up production

Birkenstock cracks down on fakes as teams inspect India units: Report

Topics :Sunil MittalHaier IndiaWarburg Pincus

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story