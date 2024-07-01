KKR makes a comeback in hospital space with Rs 2,000 crore BMH deal

Global investment firm KKR on Monday said that it will acquire a controlling stake in Kerala's multi-speciality hospital chain Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) for Rs 2,000 crore. This marks the re-entry for KKR in the Indian hospital segment after it sold its entire stake in Max Healthcare for around Rs 9,400 crore in 2022.

KKR’s investment aims to support BMH’s expansion plans to build a pan-India network of hospitals. This growth will be driven by both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Sources, however, said that KKR has picked up around 70 per cent stake in BMH for Rs 2,000 crore. This transaction further shows that India is a key investment market for KKR — it has deployed over $12 billion in 38 investments since 2006, with more than $8 billion invested in the last four years alone.

