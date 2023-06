Knight Frank India, in its latest report Trends in Private Equity Investment in India – H1 2023, cited that India's real estate sector received $2.6 billion in private equity (PE) investments across office, warehousing and residential sectors in the first half of 2023. This is down 20 per cent from H1 2022 as PE investors adopted a measured approach in H1 2023, resulting in a conservative shift in investment strategies. Despite prevailing global concerns influencing investments, the moderation in growth has been limited, and a rebound is anticipated in the second half of 2023. Overall, PE investments in the Indian real estate sector is estimated to touch $5.6 billion in 2023, a 5.3 per cent YoY growth.

The office sector at 68 per cent took the largest share of overall PE investments, followed by warehousing (21 per cent) and residential (11 per cent). Mumbai received highest investments of 48 per cent, NCR stood second at 32 per cent and Bengaluru at 13 per cent. Nearly 75 per cent of investments came from Asian countries in H1 2023, compared with 86 per cent received from Canada and US in H1 2022.

Tighter lending norms and global geopolitical uncertainty kept investors cautious and limited their involvement in the market.Since March 2022, the US Federal Reserve has implemented interest rate hikes on ten occasions, resulting in a 2.25 per cent-point increase in rates, while the Central Bank of Canada has implemented nine such hikes, leading to a 2.75 per cent-point increase in the overnight rate. As a result, current interest rates in the US and Canada stand at 5.25 per cent and 4.75 per cent, respectively, almost double compared to the pre-pandemic period. The impact of higher capital cost and growing concerns of recession has subdued investment activity from these countries.In the first half of 2023, over 80 per cent of the total investments were directed towards ready assets, clearly indicating investors’ cautious stance.



Segment wise break up of PE investments in H1 2023 Year

Total area of the assets transacted (mn sq ft)

2011 5.8

2012 18.9

2013 11.6

2014 5.6

2015 5.8

2016 13.5

2017 56.7

2018 36.1

2019 33.7

2020 21.8

2021 35.4

2022 56.1

H1 2023 7.8

Grand Total 308.8



Source: Knight Frank Research