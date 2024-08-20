KPMG India ties up with Zscaler to help organisations deal with cyber risks

The India unit of KPMG has entered into a strategic alliance with Zscaler, an American cloud security company. The alliance, announced on Tuesday (August 20), is aimed to jointly provide ‘Zero Trust principle-aligned data security services to customers in India’. This includes cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data, read the press statement.

The professional services firm mentioned, “In collaboration with Zscaler, KPMG in India will be delivering a unified technology solution that would enable them to consolidate and simplify their cloud security operations for customers. Such services could facilitate the advancement of an organisation’s security architecture from ineffective legacy models to a modern zero-trust approach designed for the cloud.”

According to KPMG in India’s 2023 India CEO Outlook, 77 per cent of CEOs in India compared to 82 per cent CEOs globally view generative AI as a double-edged sword, as it can both enhance cybersecurity efforts and create new vulnerabilities for adversaries to exploit. The survey added that several organisations in India are grappling to establish robust cyber defence mechanisms that mitigate the risk of their exposure.

KPMG-Zscaler alliance for cybersecurity

As part of KPMG India-Zscaler alliance, the two companies will offer broad security services to help organisations understand and effectively manage cyber threats, unique to their businesses. Also, there will be an increased focus on improving management and visibility.



“The KPMG in India-Zscaler alliance combines Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform capabilities – such as Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), and Zscaler Data Protection – with leading transformational advisory capabilities and digital trust services provided by KPMG in India,” read the press statement.

Mitigate cyber threats for organisations

Speaking on the tie-up, Atul Gupta, partner and head of Digital Trust and Cyber Security Services at KPMG in India, said, “Our alliance with Zscaler is a significant step in providing comprehensive trusted technology solutions that enable organisations to deal with dynamically evolving cyber risk.”



He added, “This alliance complements our expertise and industry-leading consulting capabilities along with Zscaler’s integrated technology solutions portfolio that enables measures to build trust and derive benefits from digital tech adoption.”



Echoing Gupta, Ananth Nag, Area Vice-President, India, Zscaler, said “India is at the forefront of driving digital transformation, not only within the market but on a global scale as well. It is critical for the organisations in India to deliver innovations with cybersecurity principles ingrained into the foundation.”



He added, “With the added pressure of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, this strategic alliance is well poised to help customers in India navigate compliance and deploy customised cybersecurity technology solutions to triumph against the fast-changing threat landscape.”