Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BHIVE to add 3 mn sqft over next 2 yrs, eyes Rs 350 cr revenue in FY25

BHIVE to add 3 mn sqft over next 2 yrs, eyes Rs 350 cr revenue in FY25

Over the past two years, BHIVE has expanded its managed office portfolio by adding 1.5 million square feet

BHIVE Workspace
To support its expansion, BHIVE is partnering with international property consultants. Image: bhiveworkspace.com
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based coworking provider BHIVE Workspace has announced plans to double its current footprint, aiming to reach 3 million square feet by the end of FY26 (financial year), according to a company statement. Additionally, the provider targets a revenue of over Rs 350 crore in FY25 and plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by FY26.

“Considering our current growth rate, we’re set to add another 3 million square feet to our portfolio by the end of FY26, across all six major cities in India. This expansion aligns with our strategic vision and positions us for an IPO by FY26, demonstrating our market strength and financial stability,” said Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace.

Over the past two years, BHIVE has expanded its managed office portfolio by adding 1.5 million square feet. This rapid growth aligns with the company’s strategy to address the increasing demand for flexible and dynamic workspaces. Recently, BHIVE has introduced several new properties, further enhancing its market presence and capacity.

To support its expansion, BHIVE is partnering with international property consultants including Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE, JLL, and Knight Frank. These strategic collaborations are expected to streamline growth and enhance BHIVE’s operations, solidifying its position in the managed office space sector, the company said.

The managed space provider aims to achieve a revenue of over Rs 350 crore in FY25, effectively doubling its growth rate from previous years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Firms lease 53mn sq ft office space since 2022 to set up GCCs in 6 cities

AI, Robotics companies led office space absorption in Bengaluru: Vestian

Premium

Office or hotel? Workspaces embrace hospitality trends for employees

GCCs may occupy 26 million sq ft office space by 2027: Knight Frank India

65% Grade A office space in India's top 7 cities green-certified: Vestian

Topics :Office spacesoffice spaceOffice space leasing

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story