Home / Companies / News / KPMG plans C-suite topup across verticals to power Project Himalaya

KPMG plans C-suite topup across verticals to power Project Himalaya

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India

KPMG
Premium
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
From advisory to technology and human resources, KPMG, one of the Big Four firms, is ramping up its senior leadership teams across verticals as its Project Himalaya is set to become operational in the next few months, according to people in the know.

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India. The move is expected to multiply KPMG consulting business in India. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“KPMG has aggressive growth planned for its business in India. It seems that Project Himalaya, to establish a unified delivery capability for the US, UK, and India, is progressing and should be operational this year,” the source said.

The firm is creating new leadership roles and placing several of its existing partners in such positions. Presently, KPMG has around 600 partners. With the new restructuring, it would almost double these positions in the next four-five years.

Overall, the strength of KPMG India is expected to increase to 50,000 from about 20,000 currently. Experts feel it will also put KPMG on a much more equal footing with the other Big Four firms.

Over the past few weeks, the professional services firm has hired professionals, including Hemant Jhajharia from BCG to head consulting and financial services.


KPMG has brought on board Manish Gupta from Unilever Singapore to head technology consulting and is also in talks with another professional from one of the Big Four firms to head its business consulting vertical.

Together, this team, sources said, would craft and implement the growth strategy for KPMG’s consulting business.

“The firm plans to aggressively hire partners in its consulting business during the year,” the source said.

KPMG has also hired Reena Wahi from Tatas to head up its HR vertical. The existing head of HR, Sunit Sinha, will move to HR consulting to spearhead its growth.

KPMG did not respond to the queries mailed to them.

KPMG was established in India in August 1993 and has offices in 14 cities across the country -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada.

Scaling up

> KPMG expanding consulting business in India under Project Himalaya

> Plans to double its partners from around 600 in the next 4-5 years

> Workforce expected to grow from 20,000 to 50,000

> Hemant Jhajharia from BCG will head consulting and financial services

> Manish Gupta from Unilever Singapore will head technology consulting

> Reena Wahi from Tatas will oversee the HR vertical

Also Read

India has a lot more trust in technology than others: KPMG's Brenda Walker

GCCs in India becoming 'nerve centres' for global business success

Big Four adopt tech, hire more to meet rising risk advisory demand

Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

China emerges as a hub for 369 unicorns; AI and semiconductor sectors lead

ONGC partners with Indian Oil to set up LNG plant in Madhya Pradesh

Prestige Estates Projects approves $599 million fundraise via stake sale

SBI pays Rs 6,959 crore dividend to govt, BoM gives Rs 857 crore for FY24

Olympus Capital Asia sells 9% stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 cr

Reliance shareholders approve retail unit's $4 bn lease to Jio Financial

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KPMGHimalaya Big four

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story