KPMG plans C-suite topup across verticals to power Project Himalaya

From advisory to technology and human resources, KPMG, one of the Big Four firms, is ramping up its senior leadership teams across verticals as its Project Himalaya is set to become operational in the next few months, according to people in the know.

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India. The move is expected to multiply KPMG consulting business in India.

“KPMG has aggressive growth planned for its business in India. It seems that Project Himalaya, to establish a unified delivery capability for the US, UK, and India, is progressing and should be operational this year,” the source said.



The firm is creating new leadership roles and placing several of its existing partners in such positions. Presently, KPMG has around 600 partners. With the new restructuring, it would almost double these positions in the next four-five years.

Overall, the strength of KPMG India is expected to increase to 50,000 from about 20,000 currently. Experts feel it will also put KPMG on a much more equal footing with the other Big Four firms.





Over the past few weeks, the professional services firm has hired professionals, including Hemant Jhajharia from BCG to head consulting and financial services.



KPMG has brought on board Manish Gupta from Unilever Singapore to head technology consulting and is also in talks with another professional from one of the Big Four firms to head its business consulting vertical.

Together, this team, sources said, would craft and implement the growth strategy for KPMG’s consulting business.

“The firm plans to aggressively hire partners in its consulting business during the year,” the source said.

KPMG has also hired Reena Wahi from Tatas to head up its HR vertical. The existing head of HR, Sunit Sinha, will move to HR consulting to spearhead its growth.

KPMG did not respond to the queries mailed to them.