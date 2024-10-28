Merlin Group executing Rs 20,000 cr projects, revenue to double in 7-8 yrs

Merlin Group, Kolkata's largest real estate developer, is currently executing projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, which are expected to double its annual revenue over the next 7-8 years, a senior official said on Monday.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of the company's new brand identity.

"We have been growing steadily year on year for the past 40 years. The group is currently developing 40 million square feet that is projected to yield a total sales of Rs 20,000 crore in the coming 7-8 years," Merlin Group managing director Saket Mohta said.

The current annual revenue of Merlin Group is about Rs 1500 crore, he stated.

Merlin Group, with an existing portfolio of luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and sustainable townships across multiple cities, has executed a cumulative 20 million square feet of development over the last four decades.

Currently, 30 million square feet is under development in Kolkata and nearby areas alone, out of the total 40 million square feet in various stages of execution including other cities like Pune, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

More From This Section

"We are focusing on Maharashtra as a major growth area, with Pune and Navi Mumbai as target locations, and we are actively scouting for land parcels there. Several projects are already underway in Pune," Mohta added.

Hospitality is also a key interest for the group, which is executing the eastern region's first World Trade Centre project. The WTC is expected to house a five-star property.

"As we expand nationally and globally, we remain dedicated to turning dreams into reality. This rebranding is more than just a fresh look," said Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group, on the occasion of unveiling the new brand identity.